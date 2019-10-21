Society

Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states

An 11-year-old boy from Montgomery, Illinois has completed his 50th half marathon.

Aiden Jaquez has been traveling around the country running races and Sunday made all 50 states by finishing one in Iowa.

Aiden is hoping to make the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming the youngest person to do so. The current record is held by a 12 year old.

Aiden's grandmother has ran with him in every race. Aiden ran his first half-marathon at age 9 in Sarasota, Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomeryiowaillinoisrunningu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
18 pounds of fentanyl seized in Santa Ana
SoCal residents remain on edge amid wildfire-prone conditions
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
Hot temps, wind, low humidity in store for the week in SoCal
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
Show More
Firefighter falls off roof, continues battling blaze in Sun Valley
Fans flock to 'Joker' stairs in New York City for perfect Instagram picture
Search continues for man accused of shooting at deputies in Cudahy
Woman sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills
AIDS Walk LA marches to end stigma, raise awareness in its 35th year
More TOP STORIES News