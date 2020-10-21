our america living while black

In this LA neighborhood, nicknamed the "Black Beverly Hills," success is commonplace for African Americans

A local family shares their experience living in the area and their perceptions of success
By Jose Mayorquin
BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Success is typical among the residents in the predominantly African-American neighborhoods of Baldwin Hills, Ladera Heights, Windsor Hills and View Park. Many of the homes are valued upwards of $2 million, and scores of Black celebrities, including Ray Charles and Tina Turner, have lived in the area, leading some to call it the "Black Beverly Hills."

But this label paints a distorted image of a community that's proud of its own history and identity.

"I'm pretty sure it wasn't somebody African American that labeled it," said Baldwin Hills resident Denise Burnett, a former school principal and rising director at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "Everyone here has worked very hard. They didn't have a silver spoon in their mouth. It wasn't given to them or inherited it. They worked very hard to be here."

Denise and her husband, Dr. Ted Burnett, a dentist who grew up in neighboring South Los Angeles, raised their daughter in the area.

This story is part of "Our America: Living While Black," a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries. Find all episodes on your streaming device, including FireTV, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV.

"We always knew that there were more affluent Black people that lived in the Baldwin Hills area. So as kids we always wanted to be there," said Dr. Burnett.

According to local real estate agent Roland Harris, African Americans settled in the area because historically, they were not allowed to purchase homes in other affluent areas.

"It's just a really great community," said Harris. "During the late 60s and early 70s, African Americans, a lot of times people would not sell to them in affluent neighborhoods, even if they could afford it. A lot of successful African Americans chose this neighborhood because it's a very beautiful neighborhood, and they were allowed access."

"Our America": Living While Black - Racism and Inequality Resources, Info
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybaldwin hillsview parkwindsor hillsladeralos angeles countyour america living while blackeducationsocietyreal estate
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA LIVING WHILE BLACK
Teen mom's journey to becoming one of LAUSD's chief educators
Our America Will Be...
Our America: Living While Black
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of CA unemployment-benefit cards frozen
Man who bought guns in San Bernardino attack gets 20 years
VIDEO: Armed man fatally shot by San Bernardino police during struggle
Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure
COVID-19 outbreak reported at LA megachurch that held indoor services
IE man convicted of killing pregnant wife granted parole
UCLA researchers issue prediction of pandemic's long-term effects
Show More
Woman survives frightening Jeep rollover crash captured on video
First Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest found in US
Pope reportedly met with bishop who's infected with COVID-19
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
Buehler, Morton set for pitching duel in WS Game 3
More TOP STORIES News