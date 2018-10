Halloween has come early to St. Joseph's Hospital in Orange. Infants and toddlers paraded down the hallways in their costumes.New parents carried their little goblins through the hospital, bringing smiles to the faces of patients and staff.The group meets every week for a parenting class at the hospital. Parents learn first aid, breast feeding and weaning. They also get information on immunizations and child safety.The classes are open to all new moms and dads.