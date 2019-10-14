Society

Eyewitness This: Inglewood home prices soar 63 percent, report says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood is now the fastest-growing housing market in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, according to a new report.

Home prices in Inglewood surged 63% from 2014 to 2018, a new analysis from Property Shark revealed. The median sale price in the area, which neighbors Los Angeles International Airport, shot up from just above $298,000 to $485,000.

During that same time period, the median sale price in the city of L.A. jumped 25%.

Real estate agents in Inglewood say the city's proximity to the Westside and Silicon Beach, its suburban feel and the new stadium for the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams - which is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 - have made it an increasingly desirable market.

