SOCIETY

Inglewood officer reunited with collection of high school artwork

EMBED </>More Videos

Before he was a cop, he was a budding artist in high school. Now, decades later, he's been reunited with his long lost artwork. (KABC)

By
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Before he was a cop, he was a budding artist in high school. Now, decades later, he's been reunited with his long lost artwork.

It was the mid-80s when Inglewood Police Department Officer Paul Devlin last saw his artwork. He said he left it behind at Arroyo High School in El Monte and forgot all about it until this week, when he got a call from El Monte Police Sgt. Roger Cobian, who also went to the school.

"He told me he had a box of my stuff but when he sent me the picture of the box, I almost dropped my phone," Devlin said. "Literally, a wash of memory just came over me."

The box was found in a storage room by the art teachers at Arroyo High. They don't typically track down former students to return artwork, but this collection was special.

"This was the biggest collection of artwork that we found put together that belonged to one particular person," explained art teacher Jose Olvera.

Olvera tried to find Devlin through school records but had no luck, so he turned to his old classmate and friend, Cobian.

Cobian said it took all of five minutes to track down Devlin, and he's glad he did. Everyone was surprised that the young teen behind this artwork grew up to be a local police officer.

"My first calling was to be a police officer. That's when I was very young. I picked up a pencil, and I found out I could do this stuff. I just kept working at it, and I thought I could make a go out of it but decided to be a police officer because that felt more impactful. I could make a difference in life."

"It really reminds us all, not only as police officers but as the public, that there are many sides to our law enforcement brethren who are out on the streets protecting us each and every day," Cobian said.

Devlin said he's surprised by the quality of his work and plans to frame some of his pieces.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartpolicefeel goodEl MonteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News