Coronavirus

Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown: VIDEO

TURIN, Italy -- What better time for the "Macarena" than a nationwide lockdown for a global pandemic?

Faced with the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought their country to a screeching halt, some Italians decided fun is the best medicine for a healthy spirit.

Video captured in the northern Italian city of Turin shows residents on their balconies dancing and singing along to the 1990s hit "Macarena."

"Why do I love San Salvario? Because in sad and uncertain moments, there is joy and hope," Lucrezia Calamusa, who posted the video, wrote in its caption in Italian.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

This is one of several similar videos gaining traction on the Internet. In one, a man is seen singing from his balcony as a toddler bangs a tamborine.

As of Friday, Italy had 17,660 positive cases and 1,266 dead, more than any country outside China. The government has imposed a nationwide lockdown, closing stores and restaurants, curbing public transport and telling the population of 60 million to stay home except for absolute need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydancingsingingcoronavirusitalyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 new COVID-19 cases in LA County, including child
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Spain to join Italy in lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis: Report
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
OC health officials confirm 1st 'locally acquired' case of COVID-19
See list of SoCal schools canceling classes due to coronavirus
Officials urge smart shopping as SoCal stores see shortage of supplies
Show More
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
Coronavirus: Trump Administration awards $679K to OC company to develop rapid test kits
Local housing markets face uncertainly amid coronavirus outbreak
SoCal storm: Steady rain gives way to scattered showers Saturday
Disneyland to donate excess food during shutdown
More TOP STORIES News