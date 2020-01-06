online dating

'Dating Sunday': Jan. 5 expected to be the busiest online dating day in 2020, experts say

This is the best time for those looking to find love, according to experts.

Sunday, Jan. 5 is expected to be a "dating Sunday," as online dating's busiest day of the year.

Experts say people are looking to put themselves out again after the holiday season.

A matchmaker on "Good Morning America" says to brave it out and reach out to your matches on apps.

"When you're on the apps, you don't have to have these long, deep conversations by text. What you can do to see if you can actually build some chemistry is take it to the phone. When you talk to someone before a date on the phone, actually speak and talk, you're creating a connection, so when you get on the date, it doesn't feel so awkward," she said.

Online dating services such as Match and Bumble are expecting a high volume traffic on its sites, with an increase in new users.

According to Match, the "peak dating season" runs through Valentine's Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingsocial appsonline datinglovesocial mediau.s. & worldapps
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE DATING
Jan. 5 expected to be the biggest online dating day
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
Florida woman taken on police chase on first date
Alleged victim faces dating scam suspect in court
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglary suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Woman arrested after allegedly taking kids from foster mother in Palmdale
Ferrari crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant
Billy Porter sports feathered suit on Golden Globes red carpet
6 people injured in 9-vehicle crash in Mission Viejo
Woman killed in garage fire at abandoned South LA home
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Show More
Aston Martin joining James Bond again in next film
36-foot Rosca de Reyes cake in Paramount dubbed 'largest' in SoCal
Anti-war protesters rally in DTLA after US airstrike kills Iranian general
3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Orange County
Natural flu fighters: Foods to consume, avoid when sick
More TOP STORIES News