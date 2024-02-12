The cost of finding love in 2024

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Valentine's Day is around the corner, and if you're still waiting to get struck by Cupid's bow, dating apps are not your only option -- as long as you're willing to pay.

Dating has never been easier, and maybe, never more expensive. From dating apps to matchmaking services, trying to find that perfect someone, can break your heart and wallet too.

"With dating apps there is such a wide variety out there. There are hundreds if not thousands of registered online dating apps, many are free, but the majority of them now have fees," said dating expert Bela Gandhi.

Those feeds add up fast. For instance, Tinder charges up to $30 a month, with a premium plan that costs up to $500 a month. Hinge can cost up to $50 a month. And Bumble can charge up to $40 a month.

Gandhi recommends starting with the free services, but don't cheap out when it comes to finding that perfect someone.

"Remember, at the end of the day love is priceless, so if investing in something brings in that person that ends up being your last first date, there's no price for that," said Gandhi.

Dating app fees are just a start. A matchmaking service can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Matchmaking services are definitely far more expensive. They can go from anywhere from $5,000 to $500,000, and what you're getting essentially is a contracted number of matches," added Gandhi.

A dating coach might be a good in-between option financially, with hour-long sessions costing about $100, depending on the coach's experience. They can also help you with what comes after that first date.

"Once you've found someone that looks like they're gonna be the lid to your pot, then we help you navigate that relationship with the right questions to ask, the right places to go, when do you meet the family?" said Gandhi. "Is this a good relationship fit for me long-term, is this person a good partner and am I being a good partner?"

Singles events can be a good way to shake things up and meet someone the old-fashioned way -- face to face.

"Put good energy out there and be interested in other people and interested in making connections, because even if you don't see somebody that might be a good partner for you there, you might make a new friend that could introduce you to the love of your life," said Gandhi.

Love is in the air and the experts and services are ready to help for the right price, and once you find a match, you don't need to spend a fortune on the first date.