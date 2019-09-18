Society

Rams QB Jared Goff to donate $1K to California Strong for every touchdown he throws this year

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- If Jared Goff throws as many touchdowns as he did last year, it could end up costing him - in one of the best ways possible.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback announced Tuesday that he has pledged to donate $1,000 for every touchdown thrown during the 2019 season.

The money will support California Strong, a charity that was launched in 2018 to assist victims of the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting and the devastating wildfires that swept through the state.

California Strong has raised nearly $2.2 million for more than 650 families, according to the Rams.

"I am proud to provide season-long support for CA Strong to assist families in need following a crisis," Goff said in a team statement.

Given how strong the Rams were last year, led by Goff's impressive performance, that could be a lot of touchdowns and a lot of money - all for a great cause.

For more information on California Strong, go to californiastrong.org.
