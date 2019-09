Rams QB Jared Goff to donate $1K to California Strong for every touchdown he throws this year

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- If Jared Goff throws as many touchdowns as he did last year, it could end up costing him - in one of the best ways possible.The Los Angeles Rams quarterback announced Tuesday that he has pledged to donate $1,000 for every touchdown thrown during the 2019 season.The money will support California Strong, a charity that was launched in 2018 to assist victims of the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting and the devastating wildfires that swept through the state.California Strong has raised nearly $2.2 million for more than 650 families, according to the Rams."I am proud to provide season-long support for CA Strong to assist families in need following a crisis," Goff said in a team statement.Given how strong the Rams were last year, led by Goff's impressive performance, that could be a lot of touchdowns and a lot of money - all for a great cause.For more information on California Strong, go to californiastrong.org