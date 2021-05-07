Society

KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards

EMBED <>More Videos

KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- KABC-TV has been awarded three 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association for news coverage in 2020.

The station received awards for Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage and Feature Reporting for David Ono's "Faceism" story tackling Muslim stereotypes.

This is the second year in a row KABC-TV has been honored for Overall Excellence.

The Regional Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, and recognize the work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world. KABC's three regional winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

EMBED More News Videos

In this episode in our FACEism series, we examine the ignorance of Muslim stereotypes in the U.S. and the battle to teach love and respect for all.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeyewitness newsaward
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Los Feliz
Venice boardwalk now a huge homeless encampment
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
Video shows violent SF bus stop stabbing of 2 Asian women
Anthony Avalos case: DA Gascón takes death penalty off table
After LA County move to yellow tier, businesses expand capacity
SoCal native Victor Glover reflects on history-making space mission
Show More
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
San Bernardino nurse fulfills lifelong career dream
OC to close COVID mass vaccine sites due to lack of demand
Bodycam videos: Sheriff's deputy hurt, suspect killed in Perris shootout
Video: Man throws Molotov cocktail at cars in Kern County
More TOP STORIES News