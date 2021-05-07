KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards

The station received awards for Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage and Feature Reporting for David Ono's "Faceism" story tackling Muslim stereotypes.
This is the second year in a row KABC-TV has been honored for Overall Excellence.
The Regional Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, and recognize the work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world. KABC's three regional winning entries will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.