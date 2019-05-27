Society

6-year-old boy sells wreaths to honor fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 6-year-old Houston-area boy is one of the most patriotic kids in Texas.



Hundreds of veterans, Boy Scouts and families honored veterans at the Houston National Cemetery, a day before Memorial Day



Kindergartener Trace Looper sold wreaths for Wreaths Across America, which places them at the graves of fallen soldiers at more than 1,600 locations. Individuals pay $15 to sponsor one wreath, $30 to sponsor two and so on.

Trace also attended the dedication of the Service Dog Memorial in northwest Houston. At the event, he gave former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and Rep. Dan Crenshaw a challenge coin.

Find information on how to sponsor a wreath at wreathsacrossamerica.org.


Statues honoring service dogs unveiled in northwest Houston.

