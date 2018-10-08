SOCIETY

LA celebrates inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day at Civic Center in downtown

Los Angeles will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, a daylong event commemorating the city's indigenous community, at downtown's Civic Center. ((AP Photo/Reed Saxon))

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Monday marks Los Angeles' inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day.

The celebration will be a daylong event commemorating the city's indigenous community at downtown's Civic Center.

Events start at 7 a.m. with a sunrise ceremony on 1st and Main Street. Other events include a 5k run, parade of nations and a concert featuring the Black Eyed Peas and the Native American band Redbone, which will conclude the event.

Grand Park and City Hall will be used for activities planned throughout the day.

Road closures will be in effect. Spring Street and Broadway, between 1st and Temple Streets, will be closed the entire day.

The Los Angeles City Council voted in August of 2017 to replace the Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation tribe, pushed for the switch. Some activists view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for native peoples.

Los Angeles is one of several other cities nationwide opting to drop Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day.
