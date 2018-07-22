L.A. for those who love all things vintage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3344742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dapper Day at Disneyland has grown into a massive event and expo!

We're exploring L.A. back in the heyday.See where to get in on roaring '20s parties and treasure hunts, discover where Vaudeville lived and a couple of vintage joints.The Roaring 20's Street Jam is an organization that has "jazz age" events year round! At their lawn party in Griffith Park, everybody dresses up to spend the day enjoying picnics, games, dancing, and good company! Close to the lawn party, is the merry-go-round party where all attendees can ride the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round. You might even see some circus performers around! The Roaring '20s Lawn Party & Merry-Go-Round party are fun for the whole family, and take place twice a year, in April and September! Sign up for their newsletter to learn about their vintage events throughout the year here:Dapper Day is the best day to dress your snazzy best. Events and outings take place in fun locations like LACMA, but their most popular outings are at Disney Parks. Dapper Day at Disneyland has grown into a massive event and expo! In Disneyland Hotel's Expo Hall, you can shop over 30,000 square feet of vintage style clothing, accessories, and home décor. They even offer swing dancing lessons! Dapper Day is takes place this year on April 22, 2018, and again on November 4, 2018.A night at the Cicada Restaurant and Club is an experience that will transport you back in time to the dazzling days of Hollywood's golden age of nightclubs. They feature some of the best bands in Los Angeles and also offer floor shows with dance teams and burlesque performers. They even have an old fashioned doorman and an elevator operator. It is truly a night unlike anything you've ever experienced.The Orpheum Theater in Downtown L.A. was built in 1926 and has since become a crown jewel of the city. With the gold and copperleaf ceiling and the French baroque architecture, it's hard not to fall in love with the beauty of this theater! It started as a vaudeville theater and over the years has transformed into a venue for concerts, comedy acts, and live podcasts. The theater has been used as a filming location as well, so there's a good chance you've seen it in TV or movies without even realizing it! The Orpheum Theatre is definitely a special piece of L.A. history!Bowling is one of the best ways to bring people together, and there just happen to be a few vintage style bowling alleys around L.A., but two of our favorites are The Spare Room and Highland Park Bowl. The Spare Room is located at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. They have two vintage bowling lanes and hand-crafted board games along with a cocktail lounge. Highland Park Bowl is the oldest bowling alley in Los Angeles and was built in 1927, though it has gone through a recent restoration, including old pin setters being turned into chandeliers!Disney on Ice has been dazzling audiences for decades and now they're back with a show featuring two of the most popular Disney ladies, Anna and Elsa! Based on Disney's hit animated movie "Frozen," it features all of your favorite characters along with special visits from Mickey, Minnie, and some of your favorite Disney princesses and Pixar characters! Tickets start at $20 and the show is in Long Beach, April 19-April 22, and in Ontario, April 26-29.The Last Bookstore in Downtown L.A. is a bookworm's dream! They have thousands of titles across all genres for your reading pleasure. But they don't only offer books for reading, they also use books as art! There is a tunnel made out of books that makes you feel like you are literally getting lost in a world of books. They also sell artwork and vinyl records, and there's even a yarn store. Visit the mezzanine where multiple artists have charming stores and be sure to check out their calendar page for book signings, talks and other events. The Last Bookstore is a true L.A. gem!Located in Whittier, King Richard's Antiques is the largest antique store in California! Occupying over 60,000 square feet, there are four floors and 300 spaces, making it easy to spend a whole day here. Every item is at least 30 years old, putting them in the vintage era all the way to 100 years antique. They also provide a clock repair service and classes on appraising and stained glass making! King Richard's Antiques is a vintage lover's dream!Dave Lefner is a unique artist who utilizes a technical craft first popularized by Pablo Picasso to create unique prints. Most people would look at his art and think it's a doctored photograph, but it is all handmade! He carves, inks, and hand cranks a press to create his masterpieces. It's a very repetitive process as each pass requires adding more depth and color.The Valley Relics Museum in Chatsworth is chock full of San Fernando Valley history! It houses items from the 1800s all the way to the 1980s, keeping the history of the valley alive! There's also a corner of the museum dedicated to Nudie Cohn, a designer whose cars were the talk of the town and whose rhinestone outfits were worn by some of the greats like Cher and Elton John. Their goal is to preserve the history of the valley, item by item, sign by sign.