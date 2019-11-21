Eyewitness This: LA holding streetlight design competition with cash prize offered

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Calling all designers: A competition is underway to create a new streetlight design that is "emblematic of 21st-century Los Angeles."
In additional to the historic streetlights that line L.A. roadways and sidewalks, Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to install new streetlights across the city.
The project, L.A. Lights the Way, aims to connect "the rich design tradition of the Los Angeles streetlight while also incorporating new requirements related to technology and climate and making room for text or other elements reflecting community input."
There are three categories to enter: Professional designers, undergraduates and graduate students in design schools, and L.A. high school students.
The winning team will receive a cash prize. Participants must register by Jan. 10, and proposals are due March 6.
