Los Angeles Mission feeds hundreds with hearty Thanksgiving meals

A Thanksgiving tradition took at the Los Angeles Mission, where thousands of people in need lined up and received a warm meal.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Thanksgiving tradition took at the Los Angeles Mission, where thousands of people in need lined up and received a warm meal.

But those people didn't just get food. Those who attended also get blankets, hygiene kits, socks and a foot washing.

Some celebrities, such as Pharrell Williams, Kevin Hart and Jonathan Bennett, put on their service hats and helped out. Volunteers took part in setting up the tables, and handing out the meals and care packages.

"I love helping people. I think in this economy right now and our time, we just need more people to be out here and be supportive to the families. There's more families out here now than normal," volunteer Heather said.

The kitchen began prepping food early Wednesday morning, and the meal service started at 11 a.m.

Each year, more than 3,000 pounds of turkey, 700 pounds of mashed potatoes, 800 pounds of green beans and 600 pies are made.
