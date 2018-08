The quality of life in Los Angeles County got worse over the past couple years, according to a new survey by UCLA.There were two main reasons given:One was the high cost of living, especially the high cost of housing.And, of course, there's all that miserable traffic.In fact, the survey found a decrease in quality of life in all categories except jobs and the economy.Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 expressed the most dissatisfaction of any age group.