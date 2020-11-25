Society

LA Community College District, Harbor College offer holiday meals for food insecure students

It's tough to make ends meet as a college student - even tougher during this pandemic; but some students in the Los Angeles Community College District are getting some assistance during this Thanksgiving week.
WILMINGTON (KABC) -- It's tough to make ends meet as a college student - even tougher during this pandemic. But some students in the Los Angeles Community College District are getting some assistance during this Thanksgiving week.

"It's been really, really tough. My dad's the only one that provides for the whole family and it's hard to be supporting all of us," said Alejandra Gomez.

On top of distance learning and paying loans, these students waiting for boxes of groceries have become food insecure.

The LACCD stepped in. And Harbor College in Wilmington gave away food and gift cards.

"This is I think one of the biggest that we had just by the mere fact that everybody's lined up before we even start," said Luis Dorado, Vice President of Student Services at Harbor College.

They expect to feed 240 households. Phillips 66 is partnering with the district to make this all a reality.

"This has been a real tough year for everyone and we're just proud that we're able to help out," said Mike Bechtol, of Phillips 66

In a year where so much has been taken away and so many families hurting, this holiday these students have something to be thankful for. And for that, organizers are proud.

"I'm just so glad I can be a part of something where we can actually reach out to the community and help out folks that may be less fortunate than us and just need a little help," said Bechtol.
