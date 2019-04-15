Laguna Beach to reconsider American flag graphic on police cars

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Laguna Beach is reconsidering a decision to paint American flag graphics on the city's police cars.Officials painted the graphics on the department's 11 squad cars in February.The move faced criticism and backlash from people who feel the design is too aggressive and bold. Others can't believe someone would be offended by the American flag.The city council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether to keep the graphics.