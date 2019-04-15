Society

Laguna Beach to reconsider American flag graphic on police cars

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Laguna Beach is reconsidering a decision to paint American flag graphics on the city's police cars.

Officials painted the graphics on the department's 11 squad cars in February.

The move faced criticism and backlash from people who feel the design is too aggressive and bold. Others can't believe someone would be offended by the American flag.

The city council will decide at its meeting Tuesday whether to keep the graphics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylaguna beachorange countyamerican flagpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News