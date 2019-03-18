Society

Super bloom shutdown: Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy display in Walker Canyon

Some poppies are being ruined by too many people rushing out to take pictures with them in Southern California.

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Faced with a massive influx of visitors, Lake Elsinore is shutting down access to the incredible "super bloom" display of poppies in Walker Canyon.

Following this season's heavy rainfall, the hillsides of Lake Elsinore were awash in a blaze of golden-orange poppies. The incredible sight attracted thousands of visitors.

Far too many, in fact, for the small community to handle.



So many people were flocking out to the area that flowers were being trampled and parking and traffic were getting choked up.

Lake Elsinore City Hall announced Sunday that no additional shuttles or visitors will be allowed into Walker Canyon. The Lake Street and Nichols access ramps were closed.

"This weekend has been unbearable," the city wrote in a Facebook post.

"We will evaluate all options next week including ways to shut this down. Thank you for your understanding. We know it has been miserable and has caused unnecessary hardships for our entire community."
