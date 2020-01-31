kobe bryant

Lakers adorn Staples Center seats with Kobe Bryant jerseys in tribute ahead of emotional game

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers will honor the late Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Friday night in their first game since the tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

Throughout the arena, Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys will blanket several rows of courtside seats.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

MORE: Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka mourn loss of Kobe Bryant as Lakers prepare for game
EMBED More News Videos

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka issued touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Thursday, mourning their deaths but also remembering them both as inspirational figures.


The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after the crash involving Bryant.

According to ESPN, the Lakers will hold a pregame ceremony Friday night for Bryant before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers and continue to honor him throughout the game.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryantbasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Clippers honor Kobe at Staples Center
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Lakers-Blazers live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant
KOBE BRYANT
Lakers-Blazers live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant
How the Lakers made it to this game, five days after Kobe Bryant's death
NBA All-Stars to wear Kobe Bryant's No. 24 and Gianna Bryant's No. 2
Fans without tickets asked to avoid L.A. Live during Kobe Bryant tribute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US quarantines American evacuees from China at Riverside military base
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
LAPD chief wants to fire police detective who shot homeless veteran
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
High-speed chase ends at Sherman Oaks Galleria
Man killed in Van Nuys strip club shooting
Senate rejects allowing witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Show More
Procession held for fallen Oxnard police officer, Nathan Martin
Amid coronavirus panic, doctors remind us: flu is deadlier
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Clippers honor Kobe at Staples Center
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
More TOP STORIES News