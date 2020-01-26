helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant among 5 dead after helicopter crashes, sparks brush fire in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash in Calabasas killed all five people on board, a representative from the Lakers confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Authorities responded to reports of a downed aircraft on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships.

Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
