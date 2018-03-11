SOCIETY

LAPD officer runs from Bakersfield to LA to honor cop kidnapped, killed 55 years ago

A Los Angeles Police Department officer finished a 90-mile run overnight in honor of an officer who was kidnapped and killed 55 years ago. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Los Angeles Police Department officer finished a 90-mile run overnight in honor of an officer who was kidnapped and killed 55 years ago.

Officer Joe Cirrito arrived at the LAPD Fallen Officer Memorial in downtown L.A. Sunday morning.

Cirrito ran for more than two days in full-duty uniform from Bakersfield. It was all to honor Ian Campbell, who was murdered 55 years ago after being kidnapped in Hollywood and killed in the onion fields of Bakersfield.

He got emotional when asked about the Pomona PD officer who was killed in the line of duty Friday night and said he "pushed through for him."

"First responders, firemen, military, police officers -- they put their lives on the line and, you know, sometimes we don't come home. I'm just very fortunate I get to go home tonight," Cirrito said.

Cirrito's Run to Remember will raise money for repairs to a memorial for fallen officers. It will also sponsor youth participation in the upcoming Run to Remember Marathon.
