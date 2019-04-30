Society

Green New Deal for L.A.: Garcetti unveils aggressive plan, setting environmental goals for city

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Promising major environmental benefits and middle class jobs, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled his version of a Green New Deal to fight climate change.

The plan would set aggressive environmental goals for the city, including a mandate that every building be emissions-free by 2050. That would include homes and businesses.

The plan also calls for a zero-carbon electricity grid seeking a 100% renewable energy supply by 2045, and a "jobs cabinet" aiming to create 400,000 green jobs by 2050.

"We will lead the way with jobs, good middle class jobs for folks, unionized jobs, too, wherever we can, and save our planet and our health at the same time," Garcetti said during an event at the Getty House, his Hancock Park residence.

But protesters say the Green New Deal will hurt the economy and some 1,500 workers will lose their jobs.

"We're moving towards alternative energy as fast as technology is available. They're setting guidelines that are unattainable so it's going to hurt the economy," said Ron Miller, executive secretary of the L.A./Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council.

While the union workers are protesting the Green New Deal saying it's too aggressive, the environmental group Sunrise Movement Los Angeles says it doesn't go far enough to protect the nearly 600,000 Angelenos who live less than a quarter mile from an active oil well.
