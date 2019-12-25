Society

Laugh Factory hosts 40th annual free Christmas dinner, toy giveaway Christmas Day

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Laugh Factory is hosting its 40th annual free Christmas dinner and toy giveaway Christmas Day.

The Hollywood location is welcoming anyone away from home or simply needs a warm meal.

Tiffany Haddish and Tim Allen are among the comedians helping serve guests and performing live.

The club's founder, Jamie Masada, said spending the holidays alone is no laughing matter.

Last year, 2,500 people were served at the event and more are expected this year.
