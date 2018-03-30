When Casey Fisher was 8, he was diagnosed with Leukemia. He spent the following five years in and out of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.Unable to leave, the restaurant PizzaRev came to him."I was craving pizza because the pizza at the hospital wasn't really that good so I put a sign in the window that said my room number and it said bring me pizza. Then PizzaRev gave me all the pizza," Casey said.Fisher is now Leukemia free and he underwent a successful heart transplant last year. Out of the hospital, his family visited PizzaRev in Pasadena Friday.Their visit is part of the hospital's Make March Matter campaign, where local businesses donate part of their proceeds to support the hospital."I can't say enough to get involved and support sick children," Casey's dad, Alan, said.Jillian Green, with CHLA, said many people know someone who has been a patient at the hospital."Chances are someone you know has been at Children's Hospital Los Angeles - a family friend or a neighbor. Everybody knows someone who has been touched by our hospital so it's important that we rally together in support," she said.Now 13, Fisher's life is getting back to normal. He said he enjoys pizza in person rather than delivery."Better. It tastes much better fresh. It's really good," he said.This is the third year of CHLA's Make March Matter campaign. The goal each year is to raise $1 million, but this year they're already at $1.7 million.