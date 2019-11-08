Eyewitness This: LGBTQ, Latino representation hit record highs on broadcast TV, study finds

A new study revealed regularly seen LGBTQ characters on prime-time broadcast television has reached an all-time high this season.
LGBTQ and gender inclusiveness on television has surged, up from 8.8% last year to 10.2%, according to research from the advocacy group GLAAD.
There are also more female LGBTQ characters than male, marking a first in the study's 24-year history. Latino characters also reached a record high of 9%.
LGBTQ, Latino representation hit record highs on broadcast TV, study finds
