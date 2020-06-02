George Floyd

Houstonians march in support of George Floyd's family

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 20,000 people are in downtown Houston for a march honoring George Floyd, the Houston man who died in Minneapolis police custody.



The march started at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, and will move to City Hall for a rally. Organized by Houston entertainers Trae Tha Truth and BunB, it will include Floyd's family, some of whom are flying in to attend.

Crowds have gathered in advance of the march. They can be heard chanting for peace. Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen led a prayer with members of Floyd's family.

Officials have urged those attending the march to have their voices heard, while demonstrating peacefully. Any violence has been discouraged. Shortly before the start of the march, the City of Houston sent an alert asking for the public to report any suspicious behavior. Houston Public Works crews have removed several piles of bricks and rocks from locations around the city, officials said.

SEE ALSO: Rapper Bun B hopes thousands march for George Floyd on Tuesday

"It will be a moment where they can speak up and tell the world how they feel. Because they are hurting a lot more than all of us are hurting," Trae Tha Tuth told ABC13 Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what to expect ahead of George Floyd march on Tuesday.



Expect street closures in downtown Houston. Some City of Houston buildings will also close early. Municipal Courts, and Houston Police Headquarters at 1200 Travis closes at noon. Houston Public Works at 611 Walker, Central Library, City Hall, City Hall Annex and the Houston Permitting Center closed at 1 p.m.

Since Friday night, after vandalism and looting in downtown, HPD and other law enforcement have been working 12-hour shifts protecting buildings and responding to calls. There will be an increased police presence Tuesday.

RELATED: George Floyd's funeral set for next Tuesday in Houston

In a news conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged people to wear masks and social distance as much as possible. He also asked them to continue to be respectful.

"This is a salute to George and an acknowledgment that he should not have died the way he did," Turner said. "I hope people will honor George and not deface his name and his memory."

READ MORE:
Why is George Floyd being buried in Houston?
George Floyd's close friends prepare to say goodbye
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests: 'My brother wasn't about that'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives matterprotestgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Watts community leaders call for peace amid George Floyd protests
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
LIVE: Thousands in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG
LA County extends Tuesday curfew amid continued unrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thousands in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG
LA County extends Tuesday curfew amid continued unrest
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
Watts community leaders call for peace amid George Floyd protests
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
El Monte police accused of excessive force in multi-million-dollar suit
Houston police chief to President Trump: 'Keep your mouth shut'
Show More
Legendary Mexican comedian Héctor Suárez dies
10-year-old boy missing from Pasadena
Minn. files civil rights charge against police in Floyd death
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
Blackout Tuesday: Music industry's protest movement goes viral
More TOP STORIES News