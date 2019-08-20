Society

Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. remembered at memorial service: WATCH LIVE

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye Jr. is being remembered Tuesday in Riverside by family, friends and colleagues at a public memorial service.

The memorial service began at 10 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship church, which will be followed by a private burial.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Moye's flag-draped casket was escorted from a mortuary to the church by a solemn procession of CHP and police vehicles and motorcycles.

After the procession arrived, hundreds of law enforcement personnel from agencies throughout the state were seen making their way into the service.

Moye, 34, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 12 while doing paperwork to impound a truck just off the 215 Freeway when the driver reached into the vehicle, grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.

A gun battle ensued and Moye was fatally struck. Two other CHP officers were also injured in the shootout.

Moye had worked for the Highway Patrol in Riverside since 2017. His family said working for the highway patrol was Moye's dream job.

The shooting suspect Aaron Luther, who had a lengthy criminal record, was killed in the gun battle with authorities. As a felon, Luther was not supposed to have a gun.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriversideriverside countychpfatal shootingcalifornia highway patrolofficer killedmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
West Nile virus newly detected in 4 SoCal communities
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Chase ends in standoff on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga
First day of school for 600K LAUSD students
Metrolink train fatally strikes person on tracks in Sylmar; Antelope Valley line partially closed
Show More
3 in custody following shooting on freeway in DTLA
DASH offering free bus rides to school for L.A. students
2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Sun Valley
VIDEO: Reporter violently attacked at protest in Mexico
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Riverside
More TOP STORIES News