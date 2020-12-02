Society

NORAD Santa tracker LIVE: See where Ol' Saint Nick is now

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- The NORAD Santa Tracker is now live!

For the 65th year, children can track Santa Claus around the globe.

The site offers a holiday tradition for many families timing when exactly to put out the milk and cookies so they'll be fresh when Santa arrives in their town for Christmas.



Usually, more than 100 volunteers answer phones at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to take questions from kids wanting updates on Santa's path. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of volunteers will be drastically cut short, but you can still call (1-877-HI-NORAD) or email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com with questions.

SEE ALSO | Sorry, Grinch. Coronavirus pandemic won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa

Kids can also track Santa through NORAD's social media pages, Amazon Alexa, Onstar and a new mobile app.

The military command has been fielding calls since 1955, when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup answered a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa. Shoup convinced the child he was Santa, kicking off a tradition.

The site's features include learning about Santa's holiday traditions, listening to his favorite holiday songs and watching movies about Santa and NORAD.

CLICK HERE to track Santa's journey using NORAD's Santa Tracker.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta clausholidaychristmas
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
California surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Long Beach nurse recovers after 8 months as COVID-19 patient
Long Beach police search for missing grandma with dementia
SoCal Edison starts power shutoffs amid red flag conditions
LAPD seeks potential victims of suspected child predator
Looking for a SoCal food pantry? See our interactive map
Show More
Three hour wait for Amapola customers buying masa
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
Fetus found near Koreatown alleyway prompts investigation
Tom Hanks plays heroic everyman in 'News of the World'
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
More TOP STORIES News