WASHINGTON (KABC) --Six local law enforcement officers were honored with the Medal of Valor at the White House Tuesday for their actions following the San Bernardino terror attack.
President Donald Trump presented the medals to a total of 12 individuals he described as a "very, very incredible group of heroes."
"When faced with danger, they each put the lives of others before their own," the president described.
Six of the 12 honorees were: Deputy Shaun Wallen and Detectives Rafael Ixco and Bruce Southworth from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department; District Attorney Investigator Chad Johnson; Redlands Police Department Officer Nicholas Koahou; and San Bernardino Police Department Detective Brian Olvera.
On Dec. 2, 2015, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik fatally shot 14 people and injured 22 others at the Inland Regional Center.
"Six of the heroes with us today chased them down and put an end to their sinister rampage, which was going to get a lot worse," Trump said. "During the attack, Officer Nicholas Koahou was shot in the leg but he continued to fight back despite a really horrific wound. Today we are fortunate to honor him and the rest of that amazing team."
Another Southland officer presented with a Medal of Valor not included in the above group was Firefighter Harbor Patrol Officer David Poirier Jr. Trump said Poirier rescued three injured and drowning individuals from rough ocean waters.