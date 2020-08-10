Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's stepfather dies from COVID-19 complications

On Twitter, Garcia said "We are incredibly saddened to share that my stepfather, Greg O'Donnell, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. It's a heartbreaking loss for our entire family, especially for my brother Jake."
The mayor's announcement comes weeks after his mother Gaby O'Donnell, died of complications from COVID-19 at 61. His mother was laid to rest on Saturday.
Last month, Garcia tweeted that his mother and stepfather had tested positive for coronavirus. He added that his stepfather was in the hospital on a ventilator.
Garcia said his mother and stepfather were married for 27 years.
Our mom Gaby and Greg were married for 27 years and he lived a happy life. Jake and I want to thank the heroic nurses and doctors who cared for him in his last days.— Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) August 10, 2020
