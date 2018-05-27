SOCIETY

Gumbiner Park in Long Beach wins American Planning Association award for urban planning

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Gumbiner Park has won an award. The Long Beach park has been recognized by the American Planning Association for Achievement in Urban Design.


A few years ago, this park was part of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. It was where MLK and Alamitos Avenues intersected with 6th and 7th Streets. City data named this intersection the most dangerous in Long Beach for its high rate of auto and pedestrian accidents.

Construction on the park began in 2015 when 6th and 7th Streets were de-coupled, creating a space of more-than 36,000 square feet.

The park includes a performance area, a skate plaza, a playground, shade structures and artwork.
