Long Beach parks ranked 21st nationwide

LONG BEACH --
The parks of Long Beach are ranked 21st best in the country.


That's up from number 24 last year.

The survey is by the Trust for Public Land's 2018 ParkScore Index.

The index ranks the parks of the 100 largest U.S. cities.

The TPL report ranks parks based on access, percentage of residents living within a half-mile of a park and city's median park size.

It also looks at spending per resident.

The city spends $208 per resident on parks and recreation. The national median is $105.

Long Beach also got high marks for the number of senior activities and off-leash dog recreation.
