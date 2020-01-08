Lunar New Year events in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Lunar New Year Festival 2020 in Monterey Park
Garvey Avenue between Garfield Avenue & Alhambra Avenue, Monterey Park
January 11 and 12
The free, two-day "Block Party on Garvey Avenue" is expected to attract over 250,000 visitors, with over 200 booths, 50 food vendors, 15 cultural performances, family activities, lion and dragon dancers, singing contests, and a lucky drawing.
lunarnewyears.com
Port of Los Angeles Lunar New Year Festival
Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M White Drive, San Pedro
January 25
This free cultural festival offers free parking, free admission, and free entertainment, including face painting, crafts, a petting zoo and fireworks finale.
portoflosangeles.org
Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
February 2 through 17
Enjoy fun activities, live entertainment and Asian dishes with characters from "Kung Fu Panda" and "Transformers," along with the Minions and Hello Kitty.
universalstudioshollywood.com
Midnight Temple Ceremony
Thien Hau Temple, 756 Yale Street, Los Angeles
January 24-25
The annual midnight Chinese New Year celebration is complete with traditional incense burning and offerings, traditional lion dancers, and 500,000 firecrackers in action. It's a free event and open to the public.
chinatownla.com
The 121st LA Golden Dragon Parade
North Broadway and Hill Street between Bernard Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
February 1
Over 100,000 spectators will line the parade route. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce-sponsored parade includes two-dozen floats, marching bands, local officials, entertainers and groups, celebrating Chinese culture and ethnic diversity.
lagoldendragonparade.com
29th Annual Alhambra Lunar New Year Celebration
Valley Blvd. from Almansor Street to Vega Street, Alhambra
February 1
The Chinese-American commercial district will host 250 booths, with a dragon boat rowing station, an auto square, children's workshops, a health fair and cultural demonstrations.
alhambralunarnewyear.com
Firecracker 5/10K, Kid/Dog Run/Walk & Bike Ride
Chinatown, Los Angeles
February 15
Participants will celebrate the Year of the Rat with a 5K and 10K run/walk, bike ride, kiddie run, PAW'er Dog Walk and Firecracker Festival.
firecracker10k.org
San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival
San Gabriel Mission District, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel
February 8
The festival combines tradition with modern celebrations, resulting in a unique festival that is enjoyable for all. The festival will consist of Street Food Fair, Marketplace, Carnival Games, Chalk Art Contest, and Kids Zone. Free Admission.
sglunarnewyear.org
Lunar New Year Celebration at Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
January 25
The celebrations will include traditional cultural performance and arts and crafts. Enjoy special offers from participating stores & restaurants at Santa Monica Place.
santamonicaplace.com
ORANGE COUNTY
Lunar New Year at the Disneyland Resort
Disney California Adventure, Anaheim
January 17 through February 9
Embrace new beginnings and ancient traditions at a festival featuring Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, unique holiday entertainment, delicious Asian food, festive characters and décor.
disneyland.com
Tet Festival
OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
January 24, 25 and 26
Over 100,000 guests will celebrate over the three days, enjoying traditional foods, live entertainment, cultural displays, festive games, spectacular firecracker shows and pho-eating contests.
tetfestival.org
INLAND EMPIRE
Ontario Mills Lunar New Year Festival
Fashion Alley at 1 Mills Circle, Ontario
January 31, February 1 and 2
Ring in the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly festival including face painting, lion dancers, Kung Fu and more.
simon.com
VENTURA COUNTY
Ventura County Chinese American Association Chinese New Year Celebration
Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo
February 29
Celebrate the Year of the Rat with entertainment, crafts, souvenirs and food trucks.
vccaa.org
