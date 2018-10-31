PAY IT FORWARD

Alejandra Celestino of LA's MacArthur Park nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest

Alejandra Celestino is a hard-working single mom who lives in a small apartment with her daughter in L.A.'s MacArthur Park. She was overjoyed when she learned she had been nominated for the "Pay It Forward" prize.

MACARTHUR PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Alejandra Celestino is a hard-working single mom who lives in a small apartment with her daughter in L.A.'s MacArthur Park. She was overjoyed when she learned she had been nominated for the "Pay It Forward" prize.

"It's like a dream come true, because I've been working so hard, and as a single mom, I still need help," Celestino said.

In their small studio apartment, there is not much space, no stove or microwave and very little furniture for Celestino and her 7-year-old daughter Kayle -- who both sleep on one mattress.

Celestino works two jobs at two libraries to make ends meet. When her co-worker and friend Raquel Borden heard about ABC7's "Pay It Forward" contest, she couldn't think of anyone else more deserving.

"Very kind, and she's always giving. When she doesn't have something and somebody asks, she gives it away. You know, you need it, you're hungry, she gives it away," Borden said.

Many people have helped Borden in her life, and now, she wants to do the same for Celestino.

"When she called me I was like, 'oh my God, really?' I was like so excited, surprised," Celestino said.

Celestino is one of three "Pay It Forward" finalists announced this week leading up to Friday's big reveal. That's when the grand prize winner of $10,000 from Mathis Brothers will be announced. The other finalists also win $1,000 in furniture.
