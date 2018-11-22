The Malibu community was hard hit by the Woolsey Fire and many homes and businesses remain without power on Thanksgiving.One local restaurant decided to give back to the first responders who helped save homes and businesses, as well as the residents who endured the devastation.The Beach Café in Malibu was giving out free meals on Thanksgiving as a reward to firefighters, law enforcement and local residents.Like much of Malibu, the café is without power, so massive generators helped keep the lights on and the kitchen cooking."It's the right thing to do," said café owner Bob Morris. "This is my life and we want to share it with the people who saved our lives. That's what it's all about."Some of those dining at the café also were still without electricity, so had no way to cook their own meals at home."We haven't had power for two weeks," said Malibu resident Michelle Miller. "On Thanksgiving you wake up in the morning, you're hungry. Usually I'm cooking. Today I'm enjoying someone else's cooking and it's really wonderful."