Malibu's Leo Carrillo park campground reopening for first time since Woolsey Fire

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Leo Carrillo State Park is re-opening this holiday weekend for the first time since much of it was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire last year.

The park suffered major damage, with fire burning through the campground and several structures including the visitor's center, employee residences and three lifeguard towers.

Visitors say they are thrilled the park is back open after all this time.

The park will be open through the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but will close again on Tuesday for additional repairs.
