SOCIETY

Man banned from Disney World after waving pro-Trump banner on rides

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney passholder banned after displaying Trump sign at park

ORLANDO, Florida --
A man who was banned from Disney World several weeks ago for unfurling a giant Donald Trump banner in the Magic Kingdom has been banned again.

He said after Disney officials took away his annual pass in September, they had a change of heart and let him back in.

The picture of Don Cini's latest antics last week show him riding down Splash Mountain with a "Trump 2020" sign. On Expedition Everest, he held a "Keep America Great" sign.

"They never mentioned the fact that there was some kind of safety issue on the ride. That I was holding up a sign and I shouldn't be doing that," said Cini told WFTV.

Disney revoked his annual pass, which he says he had for 24 years.

He said Disney called a few weeks ago and said he was no longer banned and he agreed not to hang any more flags.

Disney's park rules state that, "the usage of any flag, banner or sign to incite a crowd" is prohibited.

"And I wanted to actually abide by their rules, and not hold up a flag to incite a crowd, but I kind of wanted to test them," said Cini. "I just really wanted to find out whether or not it had to do with unfurling a flag, or what was written on the flag."

Cini shared pictures of deputies issuing him a trespass warning last week.

It says he's banned from all Walt Disney World properties, including theme parks, water parks, resorts and Disney Springs.

Cini says he now plans to unveil a much bigger 50-foot wide flag sometime next week and somewhere in the United States.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneytheme parkPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldFlorida
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Royals celebrate Prince Charles' 70th with family photos
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Briggs Fire: Brush fire breaks out in Santa Paula
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Woolsey Fire 52 percent contained as winds lose strength
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
Show More
Horse found safe in pool after Camp Fire blazes through area
Newbury Park pharmacy delivers medications to fire evacuees
Large-scale active shooter drill held in Riverside
Point Dume residents consider forming own fire department
Police seek suspect in hit-and-run death of IE man
More News