SOCIETY

Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant against Spanish-speaking restaurant workers goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Rob Nelson has the latest on the consequences he is facing.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY --
After video of a man's race-fueled rant at a Midtown restaurant went viral, he's apparently facing the consequences of his actions.

The man, who appears to be a Manhattan-based lawyer, was caught on camera delivering a racially-charged tirade over workers speaking Spanish inside Fresh Kitchen in Midtown around noon Tuesday.

"The clients of your staff are speaking Spanish to customers, when they should be speaking English," the man said in the video. "If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do is speak English."

Video from 2016 has also surfaced of the man apparently involved in another confrontation on a Manhattan street, where he calls another man an "ugly (expletive) foreigner."

WATCH: 'Ugly (expletive) foreigner': 2016 video of apparent lawyer surfaces after recent viral rant
EMBED More News Videos

After an NYC man was caught on camera ranting against Spanish-speaking restaurant workers, a 2016 of another confrontation surfaced.



Since the Fresh Kitchen incident, Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. have filed a formal complaint against an attorney they are identifying as Aaron Schlossberg, naming him based on social media and "credible reports."

Espaillat, who was born in the Dominican Republic, and Diaz wrote: "The audacity to profile and verbally assault innocent bystanders and customers in a public commercial location is a violation of our civil society. We watched Aaron's video and we were disgusted."

He was admitted to the bar in 2003 and has no record of public discipline. He is the founder of his own firm.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the man from the video is no longer allowed in 275 Madison, where he rents an office space on the 14th floor.

If he shows up, Corporate Suites, the company that owns the building, will kick him out, sources said.

Eyewitness News spoke to the 35-year-old customer who captured the rant on her cell phone. She speaks Spanish and works as an office manager, but she did not want to be identified.

She said the angry customer lost it after the person ahead of him started ordering in Spanish.

"I just looked at him and said, 'You're very ignorant,'" she said. "He said, 'I'm highly educated and I doubt you are, and you need to go back to your country.' I said, 'Funny, I am in my country. I was born and raised here in New York.'"

After the video was posted online, the lawyer's Facebook page lit up:

"I'm in tears reading these comments," one person wrote. "The internet is going to have a field day. Your law career in New York City is officially over."

Another person wrote, "Wow dude, you're going to have leave town, serves you right."

Another post read: "Way to ruin your business bro', was it worth it? Do you feel big now?".

The lawyer may not like Spanish, but his web site claims he speaks it fluently. It also claims he's a member of the New York State Bar, and if he is, it's news to them. Wednesday night the bar said, "He is not a current member of our voluntary association."

Some New Yorkers have gotten together to hold a Latin-themed party at the lawyer's office on Friday at 4 p.m. The party will include a mariachi band and taco truck.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracial profilingimmigrationICErestaurantNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News