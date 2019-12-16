Society

Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer on frozen lake

A man in Canada put his life on the line, skating across a frozen lake, to rescue three stranded deer.

During a lunch break earlier this month, Ryan Peterson saw the deer and jumped into action. Peterson got some rope and pulled them each to shore, where they were able to regain their footing.

Peterson said he had to act fast in order to save the animals.

"I went back to work and grabbed some rope. The ice was still too thin for any kind of vehicle, so skating was the only option."

Despite the obvious danger, Peterson said he'd do the same thing again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydeer rescueanimal rescuerescue
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: 2-year-old San Jose girl abducted by her father
Suspect injured after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
SoCal braces for wind chills, plummeting temperatures
San Pedro crash: Woman hurt after car goes off cliff, bursts into flames
Show More
Supreme Court won't revive homeless camping ban
School resource officer fired after video shows him slamming 11-year-old boy
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
El Monte High football team returns home after winning state football championship
Anti-impeachment protesters clash with Rep. Adam Schiff at Glendale event
More TOP STORIES News