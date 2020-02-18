Society

Man takes bath in Wendy's restaurant sink

GREENVILLE, Michigan -- Several employees have been fired over a viral video that shows a man bathing in a Wendy's restaurant sink.

The video that has been making its rounds on social media shows a shirtless man inside the restaurant's kitchen. Employees can also be heard laughing, while another person in uniform throws something into the sink and yells, "Wash yourself."

In the video, the shirtless man is seen scrubbing himself and saying, "It feels like a hot tub."

Since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed thousands of times and now, many people are calling for employees to be held accountable.

"I mean, I don't wish anything bad on anyone, but for sure get fired," customer Michael Guerra told WOOD-TV.

The fast-food chain later released a statement in regard to the video, saying:

"This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards."

The health department has also since evaluated the restaurant and everything has been sanitized, according to WOOD-TV.
