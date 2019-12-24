Society

TV personality Maria Menounos comes to the koi-fish rescue on Christmas Eve

By ABC7.com staff
TV personality Maria Menounos came to the rescue on Christmas Eve.

Menounos discovered that her neighbor's koi pond became flooded by a nearby reservoir and sent more than 60 fish into the street.

She said her street was flooded with dozens of them and she worked with neighbors to try and save as many as they could.

"It was one of the saddest things ever to see all those fishies dead...those beautiful fish. Just another day in the neighborhood," Menounos said.

Her neighbor, who collects koi fish as a hobby, is turning 95 soon and is a World War II veteran.

He said he's relieved that a few were saved. Menounos called the rescue a Christmas miracle.
