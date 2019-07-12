Society

Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- There's a mystery in the Vermont Statehouse gardens.

Capitol Police got a report of hemp or marijuana plants growing in the flower beds, according to WCAX-TV.

Police found 34 of the plants and removed them.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei says he's fairly certain it was not part of the state's horticultural landscaping plan.

"The beds are maintained, as you can see, very well by Buildings and General Services. They really know how to run a flower bed. It's an impressive display every year but I don't think they included this in their annual rollout," he said.

Romei also said they've made similar discoveries in the garden beds in previous years.
