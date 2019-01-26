SOCIETY

Marina del Rey residents informed a week later about oil well blowout

EMBED </>More Videos

Workers at a hotel construction site in Marina del Rey dug into an abandoned oil well, sending natural gas into the air for several minutes, and residents were wondering why it took so long for people in the neighborhood to find out about it.

By
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) --
Workers at a hotel construction site in Marina del Rey dug into an abandoned oil well, sending natural gas into the air for several minutes, and residents were wondering why it took about a week for people in the neighborhood to find out about it.

The oil well, located at 4360 Via Marina, was sealed several decades ago in 1959 and was in the process of being resealed to bring it up to today's standards when it erupted on Jan. 11.

A home video captured the blowout. You can see the mixture of natural gas, water and mud shooting into the sky from the well. A worker was sprayed before using a safety rope to escape. The release continued for about 10 minutes.

Fire officials tested the air after the incident and said they found nothing dangerous, but some wondered why the public wasn't immediately informed about the incident. Residents were told on Jan. 18.

Officials said they have not received complaints from the public about health issues, but the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending that state officials develop a plan to inform the public about the construction and monitoring of chemical emissions at the site.

The department is also calling for significant control to prevent any future gas releases and safeguard the health of the public.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynatural gasconstructionMarina Del ReyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Gov. Newsom suing Huntington Beach over lack of low-income housing
3 performing and visual arts events in LA this weekend
More Society
Top Stories
2 killed, 4 others injured in Northridge crash
Hawthorne murder: Family pleads for help catching slain father's killer
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Alan Canter, owner of legendary Canter's Deli, dies at 82
San Bernardino attack: Enrique Marquez wants to withdraw guilty plea
Volunteers team up for beach cleanup, donate to Coast Guard members
Trump donates $100,000 from salary to alcoholism research
Disturbing details emerge in Hesperia school molestation case
Show More
Toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy
Deputy hurt after Norwalk chase ends in crash
Suspect accused of attempting to attack girl with pocketknife in OC
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
More News