In The Community

Long Beach teen becomes one of the first female Eagle Scouts

Lily Morse, 15, became the first female Eagle Scout in Long Beach and among one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Lily Morse is making history.

Morse is Long Beach's first female Eagle Scout. She's also part of the nation's inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

"My dad's an Eagle Scout and he always told me all these amazing stories about going into Mexico and backpacking," said Lily, 15. "I really wanted to make that part of my life and do that as well, just like him."

In February 2019, Scouts BSA, the program for youth in fifth grade through high school, started welcoming girls into the organization. The former girl scout took the opportunity to sign up at the Boy Scouts of America's Long Beach Area Council.

"We have close to 300 girls, which is between, depending on the day, between 10 and 14% of our membership," said Scout Executive of the Long Beach Area Council BSA John Fullerton.

Fullerton said that, on average, 4 to 6% of Scouts attain Eagle Scout.

"I've had some a lot of boys and even adults tell me I shouldn't be there. While it's really frustrating, it kind of just encouraged me to keep going and want to be an Eagle Scout even more," Lily said.

Over the last 18 months, Lily rose through the ranks, attaining merit badges for cycling and hiking. Earlier this year, she completed her leadership project, leading a team to build tables for a native plant nursey in San Pedro.

"I was really proud, just incredibly proud of her and really feel fortunate to have been able to do this with her," said Lily's father, Gregory.

The Morse's recently moved to Montana, where Lily said she's looking forward getting involved with a local troop to act as a leader and mentor for other girls in Boy Scouts of America.

"I just want to show other girls and other people who haven't been included in this atmosphere in the past that this is their place, too," Lily said.

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countysouthern californiacaliforniacommunity journalistlong beachboy scouts of americain the communityboy scouts
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Dodgers donate supplies to Compton elementary schools
Inglewood voters approve school bond measure for $240 million
Brother and sister Inglewood restaurant owners lean on community during pandemic
Street vendor gives away 100 free meals weekly in East Hollywood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County could see even tighter restrictions as pandemic worsens
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
Disney expands shopping into California Adventure on Thursday
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID surge
Grocery store workers demand better safety enforcement
Dog owners 78% more likely to catch COVID-19, new study finds
Show More
How to watch Charlie Brown specials on TV in 2020
World's largest firefighting helitanker trains in Malibu for upcoming fires
United States surpasses 250k confirmed COVID-19 deaths
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Here's how LA's business curfew would work, be enforced
More TOP STORIES News