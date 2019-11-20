community journalist

Meet the photographer documenting homelessness in SoCal

By
LONG BEACH (KABC) -- David Freeman is a retired, 77-year-old grandfather who has found a new purpose in life: taking portraits of people experiencing homelessness across Southern California.

"I don't know too many people my age who could handle what you have to do to get your gear out there and try to get people to appreciate what you do," said the Long Beach resident.

Freeman retired three years ago after owning his own business in Orange County selling computers. It was then he decided to turn his hobby into what he now calls "photo activism."

"I had some bad experiences." said Freeman. "People have spit on me full face, people have ganged up on me. I had to learn to maintain a decorum that would want them to spend some time with me."

Freeman takes his camera to streets and parks from Skid Row to Orange County, developing relationships with homeless people and documenting their lives through portraits, alongside commentary about each individual.

"This is Jerry," Freeman said, holding up a portrait of a homeless man he met on the street in downtown Los Angeles. "I broke the ice with him by telling him that I didn't have an eye, too. We related on that level."

Despite having trouble finding local galleries to showcase his work, Freeman's portraits are currently on display at the Multi Service Center in Long Beach, which is the city's facility that provides assistance to those experiencing homelessness.

"The show I have in Long Beach now is a huge step," Freeman said. "The homeless people, when they walk in trying to start a new life, those people have told me on the street how amazing it was."

Freeman published a book, titled "I Am Somebody," and is currently producing a documentary about the homeless crisis in Southern California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countyskid rowlos angelescommunity journalisthomeless in southern californialong beachhomelesslos angelesin the communityphotographyphotocommunityretirement
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Hike to the top of the jewel of Fremont: Mission Peak
Spark of Love Toy Drive kicks off in Oxnard
Step back in time with a visit to this classic drive-in on Long Island
South LA designer opens store in Beverly Hills, slaying it in the fashion industry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal bracing for first rainfall after fires left hillsides bare
Driver surrenders in West Covina after leading authorities on chase
Chatsworth shooting leaves man with multiple gunshot wounds
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel honored with stars on Walk of Fame
San Clemente crews watch landslide as rain approaches
John Legend doing free concert at DTLA's Union Station
Students return to Saugus High School to retrieve belongings
Show More
Rain to begin Tuesday in SoCal, 1st snowfall coming to mountains
Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting near Anaheim
National security aides testify in impeachment hearing
Officials seek ID of woman killed in 1999 Hollywood car crash
Get paid $3K a month to be a weed critic
More TOP STORIES News