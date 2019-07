Mega Millions: Ticket worth $2.5 million sold in South El Monte

EMBED >More News Videos The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $444 million after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket worth approximately $2.5 million was sold in South El Monte.The ticket had five matching numbers, but it was missing the Mega number. It was sold at Home Mart on Garvey Avenue.The ticket is worth $2,510,032, the California Lottery said.Tuesday night's numbers were 9, 21, 34, 42, 50 and the Mega number was 21. Nobody won the entire jackpot , so Friday's jackpot is expected to grow to an estimated $444 million.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.