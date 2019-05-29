Mega Millions: Ticket worth $2.5 million sold in South El Monte

The ticket had five matching numbers, but it was missing the Mega number. It was sold at Home Mart on Garvey Avenue.
RELATED: Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $444M
The ticket is worth $2,510,032, the California Lottery said.
Tuesday night's numbers were 9, 21, 34, 42, 50 and the Mega number was 21.
RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
Nobody won the entire jackpot, so Friday's jackpot is expected to grow to an estimated $444 million.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.
Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
RELATED: Lottery jackpots - Things you need to consider if you win
City News Service contributed to this report.