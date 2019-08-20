Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. remembered at memorial service

The memorial service began at 10 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship church, followed by a private burial.
Video shown during the service showed Moye's desire to join CHP at an early age.
"I'm looking for a job," a teenage Moye said to his mother.
When asked what type of career he was looking for, Moye quickly replied "cop" - more specifically, "CHP."
CHP Capt. John Tyler remembered Moye for his dedication to the department.
"His work ethic was unparalleled, like a burning fire that could not be extinguished," he said.
In CHP Chief Bill Dance's speech, he addressed Moye's family.
"I want you to know that Andre will not be forgotten, and that he will always be a part of the CHP family," he said.
The service was followed by a ceremonial helicopter flyover in Moye's honor.
Shortly before 8 a.m., Moye's flag-draped casket was escorted from a mortuary to the church by a solemn procession of CHP and police vehicles and motorcycles.
After the procession arrived, hundreds of law enforcement personnel from agencies throughout the state were seen making their way into the service.
Hundreds of CHP motor officers arriving at Harvest Christian Fellowship church in Riverside for the memorial of CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. pic.twitter.com/qIhBW0vqrd— Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) August 20, 2019
Moye, 34, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 12 while doing paperwork to impound a truck just off the 215 Freeway when the driver reached into the vehicle, grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.
A gun battle ensued and Moye was fatally struck. Two other CHP officers were also injured in the shootout.
Moye had worked for the Highway Patrol in Riverside since 2017. His family said working for the highway patrol was Moye's dream job.
The shooting suspect Aaron Luther, who had a lengthy criminal record, was killed in the gun battle with authorities. As a felon, Luther was not supposed to have a gun.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.