Society

Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. remembered at memorial service

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye Jr. was remembered Tuesday in Riverside by family, friends and colleagues at a public memorial service.

The memorial service began at 10 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship church, followed by a private burial.

Video shown during the service showed Moye's desire to join CHP at an early age.

"I'm looking for a job," a teenage Moye said to his mother.

When asked what type of career he was looking for, Moye quickly replied "cop" - more specifically, "CHP."

CHP Capt. John Tyler remembered Moye for his dedication to the department.

"His work ethic was unparalleled, like a burning fire that could not be extinguished," he said.

In CHP Chief Bill Dance's speech, he addressed Moye's family.

"I want you to know that Andre will not be forgotten, and that he will always be a part of the CHP family," he said.

The service was followed by a ceremonial helicopter flyover in Moye's honor.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Moye's flag-draped casket was escorted from a mortuary to the church by a solemn procession of CHP and police vehicles and motorcycles.

After the procession arrived, hundreds of law enforcement personnel from agencies throughout the state were seen making their way into the service.


Moye, 34, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 12 while doing paperwork to impound a truck just off the 215 Freeway when the driver reached into the vehicle, grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.

A gun battle ensued and Moye was fatally struck. Two other CHP officers were also injured in the shootout.
Moye had worked for the Highway Patrol in Riverside since 2017. His family said working for the highway patrol was Moye's dream job.

The shooting suspect Aaron Luther, who had a lengthy criminal record, was killed in the gun battle with authorities. As a felon, Luther was not supposed to have a gun.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriversideriverside countychpfatal shootingcalifornia highway patrolfuneralofficer killedmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video of suspect sought in fatal stabbing at CSUF released
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing Oscar
West Nile virus newly detected in 4 SoCal communities
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Chase ends in standoff on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga
Show More
Search on for inmate who escaped a Los Angeles reentry program
First day of school for 600K LAUSD students
Metrolink train fatally strikes person on tracks in Sylmar
3 in custody following shooting on freeway in DTLA
DASH offering free bus rides to school for L.A. students
More TOP STORIES News