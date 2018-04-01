Hundreds of people commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in Baldwin Hills as the 50th anniversary of his assassination nears.They attended a special dedication ceremony for a memorial tree grove in the civil rights leaders honor Saturday afternoon. The tree is located at the highest point of the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area.It features a monument inscribed with some of King's most inspiring words."He was a heroic activist and at just 39 years of age, Dr. King accomplished more than most of us could imagine achieving in a lifetime," L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said.The site will become a highlight of the 13-mile Park to Playa Trail that is currently under construction. It will connect the beach to Baldwin Hills by 2020.