Memorial tree grove honors Martin Luther King Jr on 50th anniversary of assassination

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of people commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in Baldwin Hills as the 50th anniversary of his assassination nears.

They attended a special dedication ceremony for a memorial tree grove in the civil rights leaders honor Saturday afternoon. The tree is located at the highest point of the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area.

It features a monument inscribed with some of King's most inspiring words.

"He was a heroic activist and at just 39 years of age, Dr. King accomplished more than most of us could imagine achieving in a lifetime," L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said.

The site will become a highlight of the 13-mile Park to Playa Trail that is currently under construction. It will connect the beach to Baldwin Hills by 2020.
