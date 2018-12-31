LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Southland revelers celebrating the arrival of the New Year will be able to enjoy free transit rides Monday evening to avoid driving while impaired.
All Metro subway and light-rail lines will run 24-hour service alongside owl bus service, and all bus and rail lines will operate free of charge from 9 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday, with fare gates unlocked.
Metro rail lines will operate every 10-12 minutes from 9 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday. After 1 a.m., trains will run every 20 minutes, with service continuing until 5 a.m. Regular fares will be charged after 2 a.m.
Metro will run 24-hour rail service alongside Owl bus service tonight! Plus, rides are free from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. https://t.co/XdNSAhGiGL pic.twitter.com/Z4dsKiDWue— Metro (@metrolosangeles) December 31, 2018
The Metro Orange Line will run every 20-50 minutes between the North Hollywood and Chatsworth stations. The Silver Line will operate every 20-60 minutes between El Monte and the Harbor Gateway Transit Center.
Schedules are available online at metro.net/riding/maps/owl.
Long Beach Transit also plans to offer free bus rides, beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Its service will be extended, with routes leaving the Transit Gallery on First Street between Long Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue as late as 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to spokesman Michael Gold.
No special coupon or ticket will be required for the free rides in Long Beach.
A complete list of routes and schedules is available on Long Beach Transit's website, ridelbt.com/newyear.
City News Service contributed to this report.