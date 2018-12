Metro will run 24-hour rail service alongside Owl bus service tonight! Plus, rides are free from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. https://t.co/XdNSAhGiGL pic.twitter.com/Z4dsKiDWue — Metro (@metrolosangeles) December 31, 2018

Southland revelers celebrating the arrival of the New Year will be able to enjoy free transit rides Monday evening to avoid driving while impaired.All Metro subway and light-rail lines will run 24-hour service alongside owl bus service, and all bus and rail lines will operate free of charge from 9 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Tuesday, with fare gates unlocked.Metro rail lines will operate every 10-12 minutes from 9 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday. After 1 a.m., trains will run every 20 minutes, with service continuing until 5 a.m. Regular fares will be charged after 2 a.m.The Metro Orange Line will run every 20-50 minutes between the North Hollywood and Chatsworth stations. The Silver Line will operate every 20-60 minutes between El Monte and the Harbor Gateway Transit Center.Schedules are available online at metro.net/riding/maps/owl Long Beach Transit also plans to offer free bus rides, beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Its service will be extended, with routes leaving the Transit Gallery on First Street between Long Beach Boulevard and Pine Avenue as late as 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to spokesman Michael Gold.No special coupon or ticket will be required for the free rides in Long Beach.A complete list of routes and schedules is available on Long Beach Transit's website, ridelbt.com/newyear